Sunday, November 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Shiv Sena has insulted the mandate of people, says BJP leader Ashish Shelar

Politics Videos

Shiv Sena has insulted the mandate of people, says BJP leader Ashish Shelar

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 24, 2019 18:44 IST ]

Ajit Pawar changes twitter bio to Deputy CM of Maharashtra

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoI am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP, says Ajit Pawar Next VideoAbki bar kiski sarkar:Watch what Ranchi's voters want  