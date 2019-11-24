Sunday, November 24, 2019
     
SC to hear Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP plea against Maharashtra Governor today at 11:30

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 24, 2019 7:30 IST ]

Supreme Court will hear the plea filed by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress seeking quashing of the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear-in BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister, at 11:30 am on Sunday.

