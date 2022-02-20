Sunday, February 20, 2022
     
Oh My God: All parties sing 'Haay Kursi' ahead of polling in Punjab

First phase of polling are about to start in Punjab. Ahead of the polls, all parties seem to be singing the song of 'Haay Kursi'. Watch this episode of India TV's 'Oh My God'.
OMG Oh My God Punjab Elections 2022 Punjab Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022

