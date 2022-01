Published on: January 24, 2022 10:42 IST

Yogi Adityanath slams Akhilesh Yadav on pension scheme, says - when it was stopped your father was CM

Akhilesh Yadav has offered to relaunch the Samajwadi Pension scheme for UP Election 2022. Yogi Adityanath slammed him for the same and said that it was stopped under Mulayam Singh Yadav in the first place.