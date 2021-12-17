Friday, December 17, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • President Kovind departs from Dhaka after his State visit to Bangladesh
  • I am confident that the bond forged by blood and sacrifice in 1971 will continue to bind our nations together in future: Prez Kovind in Bangladesh
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Watch Super 50 News bulletin | December 17, 2021

News Videos

Updated on: December 17, 2021 11:59 IST

Watch Super 50 News bulletin | December 17, 2021

Watch the latest news from India and around the world in this super 50 News bulletin | December 17, 2021
50 News Bulletin Super 50 India Tv News Super 50 Headlines

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News