Updated on: March 04, 2023 14:21 IST

Varanasi: Students celebrate Pre Holi in protest against ban on Holi in BHU

The controversy over the order not to celebrate Holi in Banaras Hindu University is increasing. The students strongly protested against the order of the university administration... And played Holi fiercely... The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has termed this order of the university as a Tughlaq.