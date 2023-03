Updated on: March 17, 2023 12:52 IST

Uproar in Parliament even today, adjourned till Monday. Congress refuses Rahul Gandhi's apology

Uproar in Parliament even today, adjourned till Monday. Congress refuses Rahul Gandhi's apology . BJP Chief JP Nadda has strongly attacked Rahul Gandhi. Congress said thatif BJP has guts, then let Rahul speak in Parliament...