Sunday, July 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. UP Opinion Poll 2024: Will BJP win maximum seats in UP?

News Videos

Updated on: July 30, 2023 22:50 IST

UP Opinion Poll 2024: Will BJP win maximum seats in UP?

UP Opinion Poll 2024: How strong BJP is in a big state like UP can be gauged from the fact that BJP can get 52 percent votes here.
2024 Election Prediction 2024 Election India Tv Opinion Poll 2024 Lok Sabha Election 2024 Rahul Gandhi 2024 Election Opinion Poll Lok Sabha Elections

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News