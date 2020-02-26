Wednesday, February 26, 2020
     
  5. Unfortunate that Centre is not paying attention: Ghulam Nabi Azad on Delhi violence

Unfortunate that Centre is not paying attention: Ghulam Nabi Azad on Delhi violence

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed his concern over the violence that erupted in North-East district of Delhi which has already claimed 13 lives.

