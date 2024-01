Updated on: January 22, 2024 12:51 IST

Teja Sajja's 'HanuMan' team donates over ₹2.6 crore to Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Entertainment Wrap

Teja Sajja's 'HanuMan' team donates more than ₹2.6 crore to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. 'Ram Aayenge' in Lata Mangeshkar’s voice makes netizens emotional. Madhur Bhandarkar shares video from inside plane of passengers reciting hanuman chalisa. For latest entertainment news, watch the whole video.