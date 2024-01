Updated on: January 18, 2024 18:02 IST

Ram Temple replica illuminates at Mumbai's Shivaji Park ahead of Pran Pratishtha on January 22

As the event of Pran Pratishtha is around the corner, a replica of Ram Mandir in Mumbai's Dadar was decorated and lit up on January 18. Notably, Vedic rituals for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16.