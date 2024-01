Updated on: January 22, 2024 13:22 IST

Indian diaspora illuminates New York's Times Square to celebrate Pran Pratishtha ceremony

The Indian diaspora in United States illuminated Times Square in New York to celebrate the Pran Prathistha ceremony at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya. Meanwhile, the Indian diaspora in Minnesota sang Ram Bhajan at the Hindu Temple on January 22 ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.