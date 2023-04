Updated on: April 12, 2023 12:06 IST

Superfast 200: Watch 200 big news of April 12, 2023 of the country and world in a flash

Superfast 200: UP Police is bringing Mafia Ace Ahmed to Prayagraj today... The convoyUttar Pradesh. that started from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Jail has just reached Jhansi in UP.. Currently the convoy is stuck in the Jhansi police line... See country -- 200 big news stories of the world in an instant,