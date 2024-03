Updated on: March 27, 2024 23:12 IST

Super 100: Congress finalises candidates on 20 more seats in CEC meeting for Lok Sabha elections

Names decided on 20 seats in Congress CEC meeting...Consensus reached on 6 seats of UP...According to sources - Dolly Sharma from Ghaziabad and sitting MLA Virendra Chaudhary from Maharajganj can get ticket.