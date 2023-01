Updated on: January 28, 2023 19:12 IST

Sukhoi & Mirage fighters collide mid-air in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic incident, a Su-30MKI and Mirage 2000 of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed following what is believed to be a mid-air collision near Morena in Madhya Pradesh which led to the death of one pilot while two others ejected safely.