  5. Schools in Delhi to be closed on Monday due to incessant rainfall: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Updated on: July 09, 2023 21:08 IST

Schools in Delhi to be closed on Monday due to incessant rainfall: CM Arvind Kejriwal

With heavy rains battering the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (July 09) ordered the closure of schools in Delhi on Monday (July 10).
