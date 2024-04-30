Manish Sisodia's regular bail plea dismissed by court in Delhi liquor policy case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE AAP leader Manish Sisodia

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday dismissed the second regular bail application of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise policy case. His bail was opposed by both the central probe agencies CBI and ED.

Earlier, the lower court, High Court and Supreme Court had refused to grant bail to Sisodia.

Opposing the bail plea, the investigating agency said, "Sisodia is the kingpin of the scam and hence he should not be granted bail. If he is granted bail, he may tamper with the evidence and influence witnesses."