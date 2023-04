Updated on: April 26, 2023 22:04 IST

Rs 70 lakh was stolen from the former Congress leader's house by a friend who robbed the house.

Kashi Mira's Crime Branch Unit 1 team caught the thief who stole more than Rs 74 lakh by breaking the lock of Congress leader Rajeev Mehra's house on the 24th night from Mira Road within just 4 hours of the theft. 74 lakh 50 thousand rupees have been seized.