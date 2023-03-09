Friday, March 10, 2023
     
  5. 'Politics Of Jail vs Politics Of Education': Arvind Kejriwal

Updated on: March 09, 2023 23:53 IST

'Politics Of Jail vs Politics Of Education': Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday lashed out at the Centre after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Manish Sisodia in connection to the Delhi excise policy case.
