Published on: January 02, 2022 12:38 IST

PM Modi offers prayers at Augurnath Temple, to lay foundation stone for sports university in Meerut today

PM Modi is on his tour to Meerut today, where he will be laying foundation stone of Major Dhyanchand Sports University. Ahead of the same, he was seen offering prayers at Augurnath Temple alongside Yogi Adityanath and Anandiben Patel.