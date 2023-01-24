Tuesday, January 24, 2023
     
Updated on: January 24, 2023 17:53 IST

PM Modi interacted with the youth on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose | KNOW YOUR LEADER

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yesterday spoke to a group of youth on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It was organized under the KNOW YOUR LEADER program.
