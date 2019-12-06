Friday, December 06, 2019
     
  5. Nirbhaya's Parents write to President, seek rejection of the mercy petition filed by one of the convict

Nirbhaya's Parents write to President, seek rejection of the mercy petition filed by one of the convict

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 06, 2019 16:14 IST ]
Parents of Nirbhaya have moved the President's office seeking rejection of the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts Vinay Sharma.
