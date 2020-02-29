Sunday, March 01, 2020
     
  5. Nirbhaya's mother appeals to SC to reject mercy plea of all convicts

Nirbhaya's mother appeals to SC to reject mercy plea of all convicts

Asha Devi, the mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, on Sunday appealed to Supreme Court that all four convicts' petition should be rejected and should be hanged on March 3.

