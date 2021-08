Updated on: August 12, 2021 19:27 IST

Muqabla | Drive to ensure Muslims don't apply mehendi on Hindu women

A video of members of the Kranti Sena conducting 'surprise checks' at a Muzzaffarnagar market to ensure that no Muslim man applies mehendi on the hands of Hindu women on the occasion of Hariyali Teej on 10 August has gone viral on social media, attracting severe criticism from all corners.