Updated on: June 07, 2023 8:41 IST

MP Damoh News: MP govt suspends pvt school’s license over hijab row in Damoh

MP Damoh News: In Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, after the school was accused of religious conversion, during the investigation of the Child Commission, it was found that three female teachers of the school had converted from Hindu to Muslim. However, all the three teachers have claimed that they did not ac