Updated on: May 16, 2023 19:25 IST

Karnataka CM Face: Will Siddaramaiah's will become the next CM of the state?

Karnataka CM Face: The CM of Karnataka will be decided in the next two hours. DK ShivKumar will meet Mallikarjun Kharge in a short while, then Siddaramaiah will meet Kharge at 6 pm.
