Updated on: February 27, 2024 16:49 IST

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah chairs CLP meeting in Bengaluru ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired Congress Legislative Party meeting at a hotel in Bengaluru late at night on February 26. The meeting was held ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka. Rajya Sabha Polls are scheduled to be held on February 27.