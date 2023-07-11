Tuesday, July 11, 2023
     
  5. Kahani Kursi ki: The show of unity... Nitish uncle angry with Tejashwi?

Updated on: July 11, 2023 17:29 IST

Kahani Kursi ki: The show of unity... Nitish uncle angry with Tejashwi?

Political mercury is high in Bihar… There is conflict in the Grand Alliance but there is a show of unity… Nitish Kumar is under immense pressure… There are speculations of break in JDU…
