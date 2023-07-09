Sunday, July 09, 2023
     
  Himachal Pradesh: 5 killed in separate incidents of landslides following heavy rains

Updated on: July 09, 2023 21:17 IST

Himachal Pradesh: 5 killed in separate incidents of landslides following heavy rains

Amid heavy downpours in the state of Himachal Pradesh, five people have been killed in separate incidents of landslides in the districts of Shimla, Kullu and Chamba, said officials on Sunday.
Himachal Pradesh Landslides Heavy Rains Heavy Rain In India

