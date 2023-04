Updated on: April 06, 2023 15:06 IST

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Hanuman Jayanti..guarded strictly..secure link!

Heavy Security on Hanuman Jayanti 2023: On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today, heavy security forces have been deployed in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi to deal with any untoward incidents. At the same time, strict arrangements have been made for security in many other states of the country.