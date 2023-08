Updated on: August 16, 2023 12:38 IST

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 5th death anniversary today

Today is the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Today, on the death anniversary of Atal ji, tribute meetings are being organized across the country. To pay tribute to Atalji in Delhi, wreath-laying and prayer meetings are always being organized at Atal near Vijay Ghat.