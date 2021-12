Updated on: December 11, 2021 12:20 IST

PM Modi to inaugurate Saryu Canal project in Balrampur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate the Saryu Nahar National Project today at around 1 pm. With this inauguration of Saryu Nahar project, PM Modi will invoke the memory of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the first prime minister from the BJP, who had started his parliamentary journey from Balrampur.