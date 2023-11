Updated on: November 23, 2023 12:56 IST

EAM S Jaishankar on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s absence at G20 Virtual meet| G20 virtual meet

As Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the virtual G20 Summit on November 22, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that it is for the country to decide who represents it. Jaishankar said that Prime Minister Li Qiang represented China at the G20 Summit in September in the national capital