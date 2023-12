Updated on: December 28, 2023 10:47 IST

DMDK Founder and Chief Captain Vijayakanth dies in Chennai following illness

DMDK Chief and actor Vijayakant passed away on December 28. He breathed his last at a MIOT Hospital in Chennai. Earlier, he was tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital. He was later put on ventilator support after he complained of breathing problems.