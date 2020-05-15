Delhi sends suggestions for lockdown 4.0
406 new positive cases, 13 deaths reported in 24 hours: Delhi Health Minister
COVID-19: Centre released 36 lakh PPE kits to states so far, says Harsh Vardhan
COVID-19: 'Prepared for worst situation', says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
Tamil Nadu government offices to function with half workforce from May 18
Maharashtra extends lockdown in Mumbai, Pune, other hotspot areas till May 31
Zomato layoffs: 13% workforce to be axed via zoom call; 50% salary cut for all
'Meet halfway' in fight against COVID-19: China on Trump’s threat to cut off ties
Vande Mission: Over 300 people arrive from London, former top TN official among returnees
Kohli, Rohit may be forced to stay indoors when players return to training: BCCI official
Depends on ...: Pietersen on whether Kohli can break Sachin's 100 centuries record
Opinion | Five big cities are now the hot spots, but a larger danger awaits in rural areas
SLC requests BCCI to explore possibilities of playing scheduled series in July
Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 1 lakh crore fund to rev up agriculture infrastructure
Meet Vishnu, a mortuary worker in Jaipur, conducting funerals of COVID-19 infected bodies
Prithviraj Chavan clarifies on his gold monetization suggestion to raise resources
Delhi ready to feed 20 lakh needy if needed: Satyendar Jain
COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate reduced, recovery rate improved: Harsh Vardhan
Special trains from Tamil Nadu leave for Delhi, Jharkhand, Odisha
Community-based sero-surveillance undertaken in Telangana
Operation Green extended to all fruits and vegetables: What it means
Govt announces Rs 1 lakh crore fund to ramp up agri infra, major reforms to end farmer exploitation
COVID-19: Maruti rolls out standard operating procedures for service centres
Govt to amend Essential Commodities Act; agri foodstuffs to be de-regulated
SC seeks reply of Centre, RBI on plea of CREDAI on loan moratorium
Paytm Payments Bank launches 'Cash at Home' facility for senior, differently-abled in Delhi-NCR
Anushka Sharma is elated as 'Sab lok ke sab log ab dekh rahe hai Paatal Lok', shares photo
Ghoomketu teaser out: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap's hilarious journey gets a dramatic twist
Ananya Panday wants to borrow Suhana Khan's top. Their Instagram exchange grabs attention
Mahesh Babu's pictures with daughter are all about 'building memories'
Madhurima Tuli reveals she was bullied in school for poor English, called behenji
IPL with 5-6 teams will be great for women's cricket, feels Smriti Mandhana
Five-Test series against Australia 'not possible', says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly
GTA 5 available for free on Epic Games Store: How to download
Jio Rs. 999 prepaid plan announced: Validity, benefits and more
Aarogya Setu app allegedly hacked: Here's all you need to know
Google Pixel 4a could be really affordable: Know what price tag it might carry
Motorola Edge+ launching in India on May 19: Expected price, specifications and more
From sleepy mode to good vibes moments: Check out what B-town celebs are up to amid lockdown
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil worked with Sridevi, Rakhi and other top actresses in Bollywood films
Child pornographer released on bail in Pakistan
Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine test on monkeys shows promise
COVID-19 pandemic will lead to over 28 million cancelled surgeries worldwide: Study
Russia reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs
Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani) May 15:Astrological predictions for Taurus, Leo, Cancer & others
Vastu Tip: Never keep mirror in south and west direction
Lord Badrinath temple all set to open tomorrow morning with grand flower decorations
Aerobics at any age a super treat for your brain
Vastu Tips: Keeping a picture of Phoenix bird at home brings success and fame. Know why