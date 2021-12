Updated on: December 03, 2021 7:40 IST

Cyclone Jawad intensifies in Bay of Bengal, might strike Andhra Pradesh and Odisha in next 24 hours

Cyclone Jawad is intensifying in Bay of Bengal and is heading towards the eastern coast of India. It has been predicted that the cyclone might strike the coastal areas of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha in next 24 hours.