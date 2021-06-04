Friday, June 04, 2021
     
  5. Coronavirus: Misinformation hamper Vaccination drive in Muslim majority areas, watch ground report

Coronavirus: Misinformation hamper Vaccination drive in Muslim majority areas, watch ground report

False infomation, Terrifying stories of vaccine side effects. Baseless rumors and hoaxes spreading on social media hamper Vaccination drive in Muslim majority areas in India. watch report.
