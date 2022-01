Updated on: January 14, 2022 22:20 IST

Coronavirus India Update : What is the condition of vaccination campaign in Muzaffarnagar

In view of continuous spike in Coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has started a campaign 'My village, my locality is 100% vaccinated'. Under this, health workers are going door-to-door to check on vaccination (Covid-19 Vaccine). Village heads, NGOs are also contributing in this campaign. INDIA TV's special show 'Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai' reached Muzaffarnagar and interacted with doctors, CMOs, health workers as well as people regarding this campaign.