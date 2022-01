Updated on: January 06, 2022 7:20 IST

Congress should apologise to the nation, says Yogi Adityanath on PM Modi's security lapse

The breach in security of PM Modi during his Punjab visit seems to have ignited a major political row. While Shivraj Singh Chouhan iterated it as a major conspiracy, Yogi Adityanath has suggested that Congress should apologise to the entire nation.