Updated on: August 21, 2023 20:54 IST

Congress obstructed Ram Mandir construction, Kalyan Singh sacrificed chair for temple: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (August 21) paid tributes to late BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh- often seen as the most prominent pro-Hindutva OBC face in the state, on his second death anniversary.