Updated on: February 25, 2023 13:36 IST

CM Yogi's Vidhan Sabha Speech: CM Yogi found Akhilesh guilty in the murder case in Prayagraj

The Prayagraj scandal reverberated in the UP Assembly. CM Yogi accused the Samajwadi Party of shielding professional criminals such as Atiq Ahmed.said, the Samajwadi Party's theft will not work either. We will mix the mafia into the soil.