Updated on: December 01, 2023 13:28 IST

Chhattisgarh Exit Poll 2023 Results: Congress leads in South and Central regions, BJP gains in North

Congress is going to retain power with a clear majority in Chhattisgarh Assembly Election by winning within a range of 46 to 56 seats in a house of 90, says India TV-CNX Exit Poll. Results of the exit poll were telecast today on the news channel.