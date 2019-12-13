Friday, December 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. CAB protest: Restrictions in Guwahati eased from 6 am to 1 pm

News Videos

CAB protest: Restrictions in Guwahati eased from 6 am to 1 pm

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 13, 2019 10:11 IST ]

Restrictions in Guwahati eased from 6 am to 1 pm. Section 144 has been imposed in several parts of Northeast, including Assam following passage of Citizenship Bill 2019.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoNews 100 | December 13, 2019 Next VideoToday Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Friday, December 13, 2019  