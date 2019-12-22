Sunday, December 22, 2019
     
  5. CAA Protest: Video shows how protesters set bus on fire and pelted stones on Delhi Police

CAA Protest: Video shows how protesters set bus on fire and pelted stones on Delhi Police

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 22, 2019 18:09 IST ]
Several people have been arrested in connection to violent protest over CAA. The arrested persons have been charged with rioting and using force to deter policemen from doing duty. The protesters had set ablaze a bus parked alongside.
