  5. BJP leader Anwar Khan's residence attacked by terrorists in Srinagar

BJP leader Anwar Khan's residence attacked by terrorists in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir: BJP leader Anwar Khan's residence attacked by terrorists in Nowgam, Srinagar. One critically injured in the attack succumbs to his injuries, said police.
