Tuesday, May 16, 2023
     
  5. Bageshwar Dham Divya Darbar In Patna: Will the dream of Hindu nation be fulfilled?

Updated on: May 16, 2023 18:32 IST

Bageshwar Dham Divya Darbar In Patna: Will the dream of Hindu nation be fulfilled?

Baba Bageshwar Darbar in Patna: Today is the fourth day of Bageshwar Baba's darbar in Bihar. Pandit Dhirendra Shastri is narrating Hanumant Katha in Tarel Pali of Naubatpur.
