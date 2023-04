Updated on: April 02, 2023 11:38 IST

Bageshwar Dham On Hindu Rashtra: Big statement of Bageshwar Baba on the issue of Hindu Rashtra

Bageshwar Dham News: Bageshwar government Dhirendra Shastri has once again given the slogan making a Hindu nation. During a programme in Jabalpur, Dhirendra Shastri said that the country will become a Hindu Rashtra only when people keep both a garland and a spear in their hands.