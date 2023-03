Updated on: March 28, 2023 11:55 IST

Amritpal Singh News: What appeal did India make to Nepal on Amritpal ?

Amritpal Singh In Nepal News: After running away from Punjab, Amritpal Singh is continuously dodging the police. He has been seen in the CCTVs of many cities. But Police 1 has not been able to arrest him till now. Now news is being received that he may be hiding somewhere in Nepal.