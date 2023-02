Updated on: February 03, 2023 17:47 IST

India TV Samvaad Budget 2023: Congress Leader Ajay Maken Full Interview About Budget 2023

India TV Samvaad Budget 2023: In India TV's budget dialogue, Congress leader Ajay Maken called this budget a game changer, claiming that this government is only for the top 1 percent of people in the country and that this budget is also the same.