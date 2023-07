Updated on: July 20, 2023 9:01 IST

Ahmedabad: 9 dead, 13 injured as speeding luxury car crashes into accident site

Breaking News: Big news from Ahmedabad where 9 people lost their lives due to speeding. The accident took place on the SG Highway in Ahmedabad where a jaguar running at an uncontrollable speed ran over dozens of people on the highway, out of which nine people died tragically while many others were i